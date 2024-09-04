Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$159.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.