Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Cut by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 79,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.39. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

