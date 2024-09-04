Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.53.

Zscaler Stock Down 3.4 %

ZS opened at $193.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.72. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

