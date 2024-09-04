Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Down 3.4 %

ZS opened at $193.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.72. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.