Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS traded down $36.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.13. 10,895,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.10 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

