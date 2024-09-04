Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 69.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $34.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,332,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,993. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

