10,439 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $874,748,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,164 shares of company stock worth $23,760,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $247.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

