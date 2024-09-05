12,200 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after buying an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after buying an additional 1,095,894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 562,571 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $92.22. 443,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

