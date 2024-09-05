12,851 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.5% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.43. The company has a market cap of $603.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

