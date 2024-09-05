18,747 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1,567.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

