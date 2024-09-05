21,712 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 99.2% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in DaVita by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,601 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,449. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.07. 94,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.44.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

