33,555 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,608. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.6 %

HPE opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

