3,378 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Citigroup reduced their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.