379 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 379 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.79.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $575.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.92. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $255.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

