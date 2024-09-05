4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

FDMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,466,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,102.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,847 shares of company stock valued at $777,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 93.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $807.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

