4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.63.
FDMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 93.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FDMT stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $807.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
