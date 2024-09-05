5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.00. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

