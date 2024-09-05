66,426 Shares in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 11,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $12.71.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

