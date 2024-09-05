9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 438 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $161.48. 700,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $162.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

