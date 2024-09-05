9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 958 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 187.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,377,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $616.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock worth $420,470,807. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

