9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 820,018 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

