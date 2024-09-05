9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $264.02. 147,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,565. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.17. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

