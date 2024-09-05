9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,309,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $57.86. 2,481,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,151,216. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

