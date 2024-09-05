9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.49, for a total value of $3,637,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,210,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,882,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.49, for a total value of $3,637,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,210,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,882,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,760,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. FBN Securities raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

Salesforce stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.