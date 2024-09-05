9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,605 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.07. 4,413,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

