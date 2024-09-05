9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

