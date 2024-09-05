AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 202.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

