AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.10. 1,145,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,627. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37. The firm has a market cap of $340.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

