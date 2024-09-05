ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19,053.59

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $19,053.59 and $5.07 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,521.75 or 0.99865880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $4.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

