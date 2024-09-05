Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 429,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $7,420,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 553,377 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abeona Therapeutics
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.