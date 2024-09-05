Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

ADUS stock opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $134.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average is $111.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $8,274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

