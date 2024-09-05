Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.79.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $575.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.14 and its 200-day moving average is $518.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

