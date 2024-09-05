Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE AVK opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.97.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
