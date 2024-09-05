Advisor OS LLC Acquires 9,418 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,337,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after buying an additional 703,098 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 871,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,568,000 after buying an additional 676,761 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.04. 2,686,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,749. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $175.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

