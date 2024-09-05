Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000941 BTC on exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $85.20 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,251,700,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,251,700,888.4863095 with 604,999,433.1110568 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.54043273 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $8,081,207.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

