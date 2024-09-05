AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.490 EPS.
AeroVironment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $194.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $93.94 and a 12 month high of $224.00.
Insider Transactions at AeroVironment
In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
