AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.180-3.490 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $194.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $93.94 and a 12 month high of $224.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.