AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 231,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 337,512 shares.The stock last traded at $189.32 and had previously closed at $194.04.

The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.20.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 203.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 74,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average is $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

