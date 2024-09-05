AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.5% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.22. 2,387,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,461,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $365,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 117,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

