Aion (AION) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Aion (AION) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,257.45 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00074731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019403 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

