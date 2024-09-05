Albert A. Prast Sells 135,443 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) CTO Albert A. Prast sold 135,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,409,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 181,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,074.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 2,599,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AHCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.