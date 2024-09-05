Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.20 Per Share

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

Shares of ALFA stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.81). The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. Alfa Financial Software has a 1-year low of GBX 139 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 214 ($2.81). The firm has a market cap of £631.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,425.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.89.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

