Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.20 Per Share

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance
Shares of ALFA stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.81). The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. Alfa Financial Software has a 1-year low of GBX 139 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 214 ($2.81). The firm has a market cap of £631.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,425.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.89.
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile
