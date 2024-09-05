Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.9%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.70 and last traded at $82.61. Approximately 3,892,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,599,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.