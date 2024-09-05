Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of ALSN opened at $88.70 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $92.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

