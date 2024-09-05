AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.40.

ALA traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$34.16. 258,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$24.67 and a 12 month high of C$34.83.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1087355 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$50,556.00. In other AltaGas news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$50,556.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total value of C$101,460.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and sold 66,970 shares valued at $2,125,503. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

