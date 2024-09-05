Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.54. 1,889,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293,205. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

