Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Down 0.5%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.17 and last traded at $54.80. Approximately 111,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 624,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1,556.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 476,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $23,495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 250,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.