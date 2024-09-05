Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Amcor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years. Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amcor

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.