Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

DOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of DOX traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.67. 466,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,476. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

