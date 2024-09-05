American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.60. 599,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

