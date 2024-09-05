American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.92

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 386934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

