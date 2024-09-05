Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Amex Exploration stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

About Amex Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Perron Gold Project consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.