Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Amex Exploration stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.
About Amex Exploration
