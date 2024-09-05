Analysts Offer Predictions for Archer Aviation Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Archer Aviation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Archer Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Archer Aviation’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07.

ACHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

